Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Update: Free Mega Hero Bundles Coming; Choose One Among The Four Bundles

As part of the "Heroes of the Storm 2.0" relaunch Blizzard is offering several free Mega Hero Bundles for new players to choose from. In this offer, four separate bundles will be made available, with each one including 20 of Heroes of the Storm's heroes.

According to Game Rant, any player who logs in within the Heroes of the Storm 2.0 launch on May 22 will either be able to unlock one of the four bundles or opt out of the offer and keep 100 Gems instead.

In addition, each of the four bundles is split by playstyle: Support, Assassin, Tank & Bruiser, Specialist, along with and a Flex bundle. Each bundle includes 20 heroes, which aren't fully unique from each other.

Advertisement

There's a bit of crossover on the Flex pack that would include a small selection of heroes from each of the other three groups. There are also some heroes that have not been included in the said packs.

According to PokemonGo.com, these are the three most recent heroes that aren't included: Cassia, Probius, and Genji. Along with this, several problematic heroes are also left out, like Cho'Gall, Gazlow, and Murky; and surprisingly, three beginner heroes are also missing from the packs: Sergeant Hammer, Tyrande, and Zagara.

In terms of the mega Hero Bundles, it would work like this: Players who log-in during the official launch event will not be given a bundle right away. Instead, they will first be given 100 Gems, which is the new "Heroes of the Storm 2.0" in-game currency.

Players can then chose to either save it or spend that free 100 Gems on either one of the Mega Bundles, which would then make the other available bundles disappear. There will only be one bundle per player.

As mentioned before, if none of the bundles are appealing to a player, then they can just choose to keep the 100 Gems. Keep in mind that having 100 gems isn't much of a significant value compared to how much a single Mega Bundle provides in terms of free content.