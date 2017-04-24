'Dark Souls III' Update: Complete Edition Is Out Now, Includes All DLC

With the launch of "Dark Souls III's" final expansion, entitled "The Ringed City," last month, the complete game is now officially out in the open. While there will be no more content coming for the threequel, the game's publisher Bandai Namco has released a new version that would include all previously released DLC; "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades" Edition is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

According to GameSpot, the collection contains the base game with the addition of all the season pass content, which means the Ashes of Ariandel and "Ringed City" expansions are also included in the US $50 SRP price tag. "The Fire Fades" Edition is also available on both the physical copy and digital, though it is still unclear whether the PC version is coming.

PC players can, however, purchase the previously released "Dark Souls III" Deluxe Edition, which features the base game and its season pass for $85. In the "Ashes of Ariendel," critics review that the said expansion is ultimately a safe addition to "Dark Souls III," as well as a fitting extension with an impressive final boss battle.

Advertisement

"Ringed City," on the other hand, could potentially be the final chapter to the Dark Souls story, which is a very worthy conclusion to a storied game franchise. The "Dark Souls III Complete Edition" would include all DLC, which will complete anyone's collection of the "Dark Souls" franchise.

In other "Dark Souls" news, an article from Black Game reports that the game's publisher Bandai Namco has recently teased a new game using a tagline that is very similar to one that is repeatedly used with the Dark Souls franchise. However, the new game was later revealed to be a vampire-themed role-playing game that has no apparent connection towards Dark Souls; more updates will be announced about the new game in the upcoming days.