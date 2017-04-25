Moto Z2 Play to have Enhanced Features, Details, Specs

Moto Z2 Play leak renders roam all over the wire indicating features that are not far to its predecessor; Moto Z Play.

According to HotHardware, it seems that the merged companies; Lenovo and Motorola aren't drifting too far from its previous formula as it may name its forthcoming device, Moto Z2 Play. It can be recalled that the Moto Z Play has stunned the company's patrons with its long lasting battery life and a powerful processor; Qualcomm Snapdragon 625.

Based on the leaked renders that have surfaced online, it seems that the Moto Z2 Play only varies a little from its predecessor when it comes to the design. The variation in the appearance includes a more oblong-shaped home button that is used as a fingerprint reader. The renders also indicated that the upcoming smartphone is incorporated with a dual LED selfie flash instead of utilizing a single LED.

Additionally, the Moto Z2 Play might also boast a top-notch build quality and versatile Moto Mods support similar to its forerunner. Processor-wise, it is assumed that it will be engineered with a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626, which offers 10 percent better performance according to Qualcomm. This chipset also features TrueSignal antenna boost technology and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

For reference, BGR has noted that the Moto Z Play flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor that is coupled with a 3 GB of RAM. This smartphone is packed with 32 GB storage on board that can be is further expanded up to 2 TB through microSD card.

As for the camera department, the Moto Z Play features a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. This handset is furnished with a fingerprint scanner and connectivity options like dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. Different from Moto Z, this device comes fortified with the 3.5mm audio jack.

When it comes with the release date, a news outlet has noted that the device's screen on the leaked renders indicated June 8. This is believed to be the date when the Moto Z2 Play will make its first appearance.