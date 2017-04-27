CBS Series ‘Elementary’ Faces Crisis Due To Low Ratings

The CBS TV series "Elementary" looks to be in a crisis situation at the moment, this is because the show had a very low rating and was omitted from the CBS series renewal order in March. The show's episodes could possibly be canceled due to various reasons. But the executive producer and creator Robert Doherty has high hopes that his show will go on.

Robert has been an optimistic person from the start, as he included cliffhangers into the "Elementary" season 5 episode. The show started well and managed to go a long way till season 5 but with the low ratings, it looks like the CBS series is going to have a huge crisis ahead as per TV Series Finale.

Recently in an interview, Robert stated that he is very optimistic and he feels that the show has had a strong season. The crew members and actors are pleased with the way it is wrapping up and there are chances that Robert will introduce many more stories right after "Elementary." The finale is airing on May 21 and if things turn out to be successful then there might be a Season 6.

The ratings have dropped around 30 percent from its previous season. However, "Elementary" still ranks above another scripted CBS TV show called "Doubt." The sad news is that Doubt has been officially canceled and its renewal is certainly not possible.

According to Page Six, the cast has moved on with their other interests, Lucy Liu who plays Dr. Watson has used her Mandarin skills to help out a lost man. Lucy is fluent is Mandarin and she was happy to help out a delivery man who was lost.

"Elementary" has one more chance to bring up its rating, and if this happens there are chances of getting another season. But nothing is for sure until its finale, for those who love "Elementary" they just wish that the show will not go down like CBS's Doubt.