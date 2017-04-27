‘Fast And The Furious’ Spinoff With The Rock & Jason Stratham Ready Before 9th Film; Vin Diesel Against The Idea

A "Fast and the Furious" spinoff is said to be in the works but the Toretto family patriarch seems to be against this idea from the beginning. There are reports that because of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and Deckard Shaw's (Jason Stratham) unusual chemistry in the movie, creators have decided to give the spinoff, starring the two muscle men, a try.

Universal Pictures said that "Fast and the Furious" will be ending on its tenth and final installment and the film giant is now looking for a potential spinoff, Polygon reported. Universal is very much interested in focusing on Johnson and Stratham's character because they are able to play out so well during the previous episodes.

Both Stratham and Johnson have also played out comedic characters in the past and have excelled in their action projects too. It would surely be a waste not to use this fantastic opportunity for a "Fast and the Furious" spinoff.

However, Vin Diesel stands in the way of this "Fast and the Furious" spinoff says reports. The actor has been rumored to be having a true-to-life fight with Johnson and has stopped the post-credits scene of Johnson and Stratham in "Fate of the Furious" from being shown in theaters. Universal Studios has not confirmed or denied this though and has not commented on the disagreement between Johnson and Diesel.

Writer Chris Morgan has created the past six "Fast and the Furious" installments and he has yet to confirm that the "Fast and the Furious spinoff. Reports say that this could not be far from the truth since "Fate of the Furious" has earned more than $700 million at the box office. Producers will surely be thinking of ways on how to keep the cash flowing, Independent reported.

Meanwhile, before the rumored "Fast and the Furious" spinoff, two more Furious movies have been confirmed. These two films will be the final two of the racing franchise.