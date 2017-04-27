Microsoft Has Some Problems With Regards To Xbox Scorpio's List Of Games

It has just been revealed that the upcoming Xbox Scorpio could potentially have a severe shortage of games following the latest revelation coming from the team behind the hit game, Halo. According to them, the Xbox Scorpio could have some major problems when the holiday 2017 release date rolls around.

According to Express, the Xbox Scorpio's games list could be a bit short of amazing and revolutionary once it officially releases, following confirmation that there will be no new triple-A Halo games launching for Xbox One this year. That claim is in accordance to Halo franchise director Frank O'Connor, who said during a recent announcement that the team won't be releasing anything for this year's holiday season.

Though it appears that there will indeed be a shortage of blockbuster Xbox One games this year, Xbox fans can expect some official announcements during this year's E3 event. Microsoft's upcoming E3 conference will take place on June 11, Sunday, at 10 P.M. UK time.

In terms of the pricing, there have also been talks that the Xbox Scorpio could potentially launch with a much higher price tag. According to The Locus, Microsoft is expected to reveal their Project Scorpio's official price during this year's E3 gaming expo.

In the meantime, experts and analysts have been debating about just how much the Xbox Scorpio would cost once it officially launches. Most speculation says that the console could potentially cost as much as $500.

According to a Microsoft spokesperson, "the specs would suggest a $500 level, which is a level perceived by higher tier machines. Migrating console pricing up towards the level of a higher end PC is not likely the goal, but the specs say otherwise to we'll probably be sticking with $500.

Along with that claim, many game enthusiasts and analysts believe that the Xbox Scorpio will be coming with game bundles and that fans will opt to pay more for a premium product.