Friday, April 28, 2017

‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live Action Play New Poster Showing Ken Kaneki’s Alternate Form While Cast Presented In Mag

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 06:54 AM EDT
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play(Photo : Kei-chan/YouTube)

"Tokyo Ghoul" live action play is set to premiere in Japan a few weeks from now and creators are teasing fans with true-to-life posters and photos of the actual characters from the original anime. Lead character Ken Kaneki (Ryo Matsuda) gets another eye-popping poster showing off his alternate ego wearing the iconic leather mask.

The "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play poster featured Ken in his human form looking like any other Japanese young boy but below the poster was a reflection of Ken wearing the mask to cover his true ghoulish form, Comic Book reported. In his alternate form, Kaneki has fierce red ghoulish red eyes with a creepy grin. He hides behind the black leather mask with zippered teeth.

The infamous mask worn by Kaneki, along with other costumes in the show, was designed by Masanori Morikawa, The designer is a big fan of the series and designing for the "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play is an honor. Morikawa has designed accessories and costumes for KISS and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, aside from the cool new "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play poster, a set of images of the cast of the production has been released as well. These new pictures along with new updates for the stage play were revealed in "Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump" magazine, Epicstream reported. Take note that each character takes from the original anime including hair, eyes, accessories and costumes.

Information and images of the cast of "Tokyo Ghoul" stage play were introduced among them were Ryo Matsuda as Kaneki, Shogo Suzuki as Nishiki NIshio, Mitsu Murata as Uta, Tomokazu Yoshida as Renji Yomo, Yoshide Sasaki as Shu Tsukiyama, Kasumi Yamaya as Kimi Nishino, Maho Tomita as Itori, Aya Tabata as Toka Kirishima and Tadayoshi Kato as Yoshimora.

This production is actually the second one of its kind. The first "Tokyo Ghoul" premiered in 2015 at the AiiA Theater in Tokyo. The 2017 version will run from June 29 to July 4 at the Theatre 1010 and from July 8 to 9 at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka, Japan.

