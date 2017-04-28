'Luke Cage' Season 2 Codenamed Byron Hinted to Be Bushmaster - Next Big Villain

In the upcoming "Luke Cage" season 2, speculations about the new villain of Mike Colter's character are all pointing to Bushmaster. The production team reportedly gave out a casting call to the two characters that has a codenamed of Tamara and Byron.

Speculations are all over as the "Luke Cage" season 2 big villain turns out to be Bushmaster. In a description needed for the codenamed Byron, needed to be an actor who is in between 30 and 45 years old and has the height of 6 ft. or even more taller. The pursued actor needed to be a Jamaican native speaker and the production is open for African Descent or to Black Caribbean.

Byron is the smartest man in any room and the most effortlessly powerful man in every situation. Byron is physically fit and is wildly intelligent, a true natural leader having the resentments but stay focused on justice, Comicbook has reported.

The information was given by That Hashtag Show, a YouTube channel claimed to be getting the leaks from their "usual sources." According to this channel, the codename Byron perfectly fits the villain Bushmaster in "Luke Cage" season 2.

The villain was first introduced back in 1977 in Marvel comics franchise bearing the name of John McIver, the organizer, a crime boss, and a financier. Bushmaster grew up on an unknown island in the Caribbean Sea with his brother, Quincy McIver,

Meanwhile, Mike Colter revealed that he and Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter has been talking a lot about the upcoming season of "Luke Cage" season 2 and "Jessica Jones." As per MCU Exchange, Ritter revealed "Jessica Jones" season 2 will be turning into much darker and heavy.

Moreover, the other character that the production is needed for "Luke Cage" season 2 has a codenamed, Tamara. She is described that she is in her mid-20s to 30s. A brilliant and an earthy female, a confident business owner, and a singer. The report suggests that she has been avoiding the danger and trouble, but it always seems to find a way back in her life.