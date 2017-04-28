'The Originals' Season 4 Finale Episode: EP Hinted Death of a Major Character; Davina Returns, Help Klaus & Hayley defeat the Hollow

With the newly introduced villain ready to strike fear in "The Originals" season 4, a character may die and fans may soon say goodbye to someone this season. Also, Mikaelson will do everything in his power to protect people he needed to protect against the villain.

According to TV Line, Michael Narducci, the executive producer of "The Originals" season 4, hinted a death. He claimed that the vampires in New Orleans though may defeat the Hollow but it claimed to have come with a price. A character is hinted to die at the end of the fourth season though obviously, it didn't suggest who.

In a recent interview, Michael Narducci stated that there is a price to be paid and they are actually setting the audience for that. Well, a tragic is hinted coming into "The Originals" season 4 though in the statement, there can be created a lot of theories but many believed that the production is setting another death.

According to the report, the Michaelson will do everything to protect everyone at all cost,as they have pleaded to look out for the children also the pepole in New Orlerans. Fans are now starting to think who may be character as the production is better known for not thinking twice in killing a major character if it is really in the story.

Moreover, in the "The Originals" season 4 finale episode, Haylijah moments is expected and fans are all excited. A journey is expected for the Haylijah as the two will have a compelling journey, also, as per the report of E! News, a character is set to return.

Daniella Campbell is expected to return as Davina in "The Originals" season 4 titled "Voodoo in my Blood," that is set to air on May 12. Campbell's character reportedly will help Klaus and Hayley to deal with the villain and to stop spreading fear in New Orleans.