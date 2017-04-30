‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ DLC Pack 4 Set In June As Fans Confirm They Like Update 1.07 Better Than DLC Pack 3

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC 4 will be here sooner than expected. With just a few weeks after releasing DLC Pack 3, Bandai Namco surprised players of the anime-inspired game that DLC Pack 4 will be ready in June. This is the final pack for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." Meanwhile players agree that an update called Update 1.07 from Reddit is better than DLC Pack 3 when it comes to skills, costumes, powers and more.

The latest DLC Pack 3 for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" had 3 additional characters namely Goku Black Rose, Zamasu and Bojack. There are three parallel quests, four new costumers, five additional skills, five super souls, two emotes and Bojak who can unlock new skills, chats, marks and quests, The Bit Bag reported. Meanwhile, Update 1.07 features new custom avatar attire, new moves for Goku Black, free Aura Slide and Black Kamehameha moves for custom fighters.

With the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" update 1.07 via Reddit, the level cap may be raised to 95. Players that have already installed the update should start by visiting Guru to acquire the new items. Forums in Reddit say that Guru will grant players their wish if they want new Goku Black powers.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 contents were not yet disclosed by Bandai Namco but reports say that there would be possible new story chapters. The company mentioned that it plans to add story arcs to the game which are similar to the anime, Saiyan Island reported. There are also rumors that Bandai Namco will include special arcs based on current anime chapters like the Future Trunks Arc and the Goku Black Arc.

Fans of "Dragon Ball Super" will be familiar with the story, characters and skills in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" since this game is mostly adapted from the anime classic. This game is on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC platforms while DLC Pack 3 is available through Season Pass.