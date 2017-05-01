Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Xbox Games with Gold Free Games Revealed: Titles Include 'Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris', 'Star Wars' and Many More!

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 01, 2017 04:04 PM EDT
Paris Games Week 2016 : Day One At Porte de Versailles In Paris

Paris Games Week 2016 : Day One At Porte de Versailles In Paris(Photo : Getty Images)

Members of the Xbox Games with Gold can once again look forward to playing new titles that are coming for free this May.

On Friday last week, Mike Nelson, Xbox wire editor of the Xbox blog revealed the titles of the free games coming this May for Xbox Games with Gold subscribers. Nelson promises its players a month full of adventure, combat, and mystery with the list of games it has in store for members. Additionally, owners of the Xbox One console are in for more treat, as they get to enjoy all four games through Microsoft's backward compatibility.

From May 1 until May 30, players can enjoy "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut" on Xbox One. The platform game allows players to navigate through 33 different levels as they solve puzzles and battle with different enemies and bosses.

On the other hand, "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris" is available from May 16 until June 15 on Xbox One. The action-adventure sequel allows players to work together in solving puzzles, exploring temples, avoiding traps, and fighting enemies from the Egyptian era.

Meanwhile, "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" is going to be available for both Xbox 360 and Xbox One users from May 1 to May 15. The game explores the setting in between "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope." Here, players get to be on the Dark Side and be trained to destroy the forces of the Jedi.

"LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga" is also downloadable for free for both Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles from May 16 to May 31. The game allows players to enjoy building using blocks, as well as fighting the different characters from "Star Wars."

Aside from the free games, members of the Xbox Games with Gold can also access the Xbox Game Pass, which features over hundreds of titles, in spring.

 

