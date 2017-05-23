Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Manchester Arena Attack: What We Know 24 Hours Later

By Ronel Puello
May 23, 2017
Manchester first responders arrive at the scene Monday night.

The world has been chilled by reports of casualties and mass confusion in the wake of a bombing attack outside a pop concert in Manchester, UK.

The purported attacker Salman Abedi, aged 22, detonated a homemade explosive device in the entrance of Manchester Arena as the fans of Ariana Grande were exiting the building at the conclusion of her concert Monday night.

Abedi was born and grew up in Britain. He died detonating what was described as a shrapnel bomb, leaving 59 injured. Many of them, mostly teenagers, were later taken to local hospitals for treatments to injuries sustained during the attacks. A treatment and help center was set up by emergency services in Manchester City F.C.'s nearby Etihad Stadium.

Police services in Manchester have identified Abedi as the prime suspect in the bombings, but are still attempting to establish if he was working alone or with prior instruction from a network. The Islamic State has professed responsibility for the attacks, but a concrete link between Abedi and ISIS groups have yet to be established.

The suspect had Libyan origin and was born in Manchester in 1994, according to the BBC. Several raids in the Manchester area and an arrest of 23-year-old connected to the attacks have transpired since Monday night.

If confirmed to be a legitimate act of terrorism, this could be the deadliest act of violence committed on British soil since the July 2005 London bombings. 

Manchester police have also appealed to anyone with images or footage from the night of the attack that they believe could assist in the investigations to upload it to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com

