NFL Eases Player Celebration Fines

The NFL finally came to its senses earlier this week, understanding that football is entertainment and decided to unshackle some of the best entertainers in the world from harsh fines.

At their annual spring meeting in Chicago, NFL team owners voted to roll back penalties on celebrations after touchdowns or big plays that were previously deemed excessive or unsportsmanlike behavior by their players. In other words, they finally decided to let people have fun while playing a game of all things.

Following conversations with dozens of players, we’re making changes to our celebrations policy: https://t.co/1NLdEJjsGD Advertisement — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 23, 2017

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown," NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, said in an announcement. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements." Players will again be allowed to use the football as a prop, celebrate on the ground and be allowed to gloat in groups as in years past.

However, according to league rules still in place, twerking and other "offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized." Football fans can rejoice now that Victor Cruz can shimmy up and down the gridron and that a bunch of overgrown men can choreograph touchdown dances like the game never changed.

