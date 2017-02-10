NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," has urged other members of the New England Patriots to boycott the visit to the White House that they earned by winning Super Bowl LI. During his Wednesday broadcast, Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless discussed the dilemma about some members of the Patriots expressing over their visit to Donald Trump's White House.

Sharpe urges all Pats players to boycott

According to Breitbart, during the discussion, Sharpe said that the entire team should unite as one with a boycott and send a clear message by breaking the Super Bowl championship tradition. The hosts revealed that two members of the Pats, Martellus Bennett, and Devin McCourty have already confirmed that they won't be going to Washington and have announced their intention to purposely skip the team's White House visit.

Sharpe also said that McCourtney, in particular, had given very sound and resonating reasons for his decision to skip. Sharpe excused his thought to turn the Super Bowl into a platform for a different form of politics, insisting that athletes don't want to "stick to sports" anymore.

"Athletes in today's time, we are starting to see several athletes saying 'I do not only want athletic greatness, I want moral greatness as well.' See, he's not just thinking with his conscience, but with his heart as well," Sharpe said.

Sharpe continued by saying that a lot of the things that are going on, along with a lot of the policies being implemented doesn't necessarily affect that particular player directly. "He's financially secure, the NFL pays for his insurance. So currently, he's really not affected by all of this - but these athletes of today's time say 'there's something greater,' there's no more 'just sticking to sports.'"

Will the Pats boycott?

According to FoxSports, Sharpe also claimed that many athletes are simply acting like they are "prudent human beings" and have decided on their own understanding of what is going on in American society today is clearly "not acceptable."

With that form of thinking slowly developing, Sharpe now urges everyone to stand by each other in every decision that they make, hence the reason why he insists that the Pats, whatever they might do, should do it as a team.