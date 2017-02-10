NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

The 2016 season has just officially ended, with the New England Patriots winning and claiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Both the Patriots and Falcons have now joined the rest of the NFL in the offseason, where preparations for the 2017 campaign are well underway and in the process.

Though despite this early, it's never really too early for Power Rankings. There's no doubt that the Pats and the Falcons are up on top the whole league. These are two teams that have taken the NFL by storm with their amazing Championship match, where fans saw an epic comeback and the first ever overtime game in Super Bowl History.

With that being said, the Pats are the obvious number one with the Falcons coming up at number two. Here's why these two teams are leading the pack in this early edition of the NFL Power Rankings.

No. 1 New England Patriots: 2016 record: 14-2

Right now, it's pretty tough to pick against Pats coach Bill Belichick to field an elite team, especially after the New England Patriots managed to compile the league's best record in a single season that began with quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension. According to ABCNews, Brady will turn 40 in August, but for the moment, he is being backed up by two talented quarterbacks who won starts without him during the 2016 season.

More than anything, this season has just reaffirmed Belichick's reputation and unique ability to build a team out of what other teams might consider indiscriminate parts and pieces. Plus, the New England Patriots just one the Super Bowl, so it's hard to see any team at the number one spot other than them.

No. 2 Atlanta Falcons: 2016 record: 11-5

Despite coming up short, there's still no denying that the Atlanta Falcons had the best offense in the league in 2016, which propelled them straight towards the Super Bowl Finals. According to BuffaloRiverReview, the Falcons' red-hot offense does not appear to be a one-year wonder.

Quarterback Matt Ryan led the NFL in QBR and won the league MVP, with receiver Julio Jones being unguardable. Just from a personnel standpoint, it's pretty clear that the Falcons are poised for yet another high-scoring season.