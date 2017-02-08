NFL News: Brady & Belichick Combo Has Been Amazing, Pats Likely To Repeat Next Season

The greatest quarterback in Tom Brads, and arguably the greatest coaching mind in NFL history in Bill Belichick, had just formulated the most incredible victory for the New England Patriots, a 34-28 overtime win over the red-hot Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots rallied for 31 unanswered points. It was considered as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, and even one of the greatest comebacks in league history.

Advertisement

The unstoppable duo of Brady and Belichick

The duo of Brady and Belichick have won five Championships in seven Super Bowl appearances and have been to 11 conference championship games. But the sight of them after the championship game totally fit their styles.

Belichick looked like the coach and leader that he is, ready to roll up his sleeves and begin preparation for the team's next Super Bowl run. Brady, on the other hand, looked to take a one or two-week break before starting to work on next season.

Brady to play for three more seasons

But even as early as now, the work already appears to have begun. According to ESPN.com, Tom Brady is starting to get word to the Patriots that he would like to be the Patriots main Quarterback for at least three more seasons.

Belichick on the other end is thinking about the Pats' next run and has already started to shape up his roster for the future. Now it's time for New England to try to make another run for its sixth championship.

Patriots in great position to repeat

According to Boston.com, while odds might be against the Pats going for a repeat trip to the Super Bowl next season, it's totally not out of the question. The Patriots are actually in a great position to go 4-2 or 5-1 in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills made a coaching change after a rough 7-9 season, the Miami Dolphins' schedule is tougher next year, and the New York Jets struggled and will undergo a roster rebuild.

All in all, the future looks bright for the New England Patriots.