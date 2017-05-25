Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

By Ottoniel Campos (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 25, 2017 09:06 PM EDT
(Photo : Netflix) The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical 'The Get Down" Canceled after One Season

Netflix announced that the hip-hop themed drama, The Get Down, has been canceled after just one 12-episode season that streamed for everyone's binging pleasure.

It is unfortunate, especially with amazing Latino actors like Jimmy Smits - who played Francisco 'Papa Fuerte' Cruz - to not be on the small screen. Breaking Bad Giancarlo Esposito (Pastor Cruz) also showed off is acting chops when playing the overprotective Puerto Rican father of the beautiful and talented Herizen Guardiola's character, Mylen Cruz.

The decision to end the series that was finally released last month comes after the second part of season one, which has six episodes. Many find it strange since it is unusual that a Netflix original series doesn't get a second season.

The Get Down probably had just as much drama behind the cameras as it had in front of it. The show's creator, Baz Lurhmann, said in a Facebook post that the key of the cancellation was that he was not going to commit full-time to two full seasons while he had other projects.

"It kills me that I can't split myself into two and make myself available to both productions... But the simple truth is, I make movies," says Luhrmann.

But the drama started from the very beginning with a lengthy and difficult pre-production and production process. Difficulties of producing the show continued with writer changes and production delays. The 12-episode series was one of Netflix most expensive shows, costing about $120 million.

Set in the South Bronx of New York during the late 70s, the hip-hop themed musical can still be streamed for your binging enjoyment.

