Monday, June 05, 2017

Celebrities React To Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

It hasn't been an exactly warm reception over leaving the crucial climate pact.

Onlookers everywhere are still reeling from President Doanld Trump's Thursday announcement that he would be withdrawing the United States from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

Noted figures from the areas of entertainment, politics and business have all taken to the web to share their criticisms and displeasure with the move in a variety of ways.

Former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders did not mince words:

Recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron issued his own challenge to "make our planet great again" and offered refuge to American climate and energy researchers:

Noted documentary filmmakers and climate change activists Michael Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio stressed the urgency of the situation at hand:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stood by his word to step down from Trump business advisory boards in a very public way:

Trump argued that the terms of the Paris Agreement were unfair to America, in particular American business, but the agreement was largely backed by business leaders. General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt wasn't having it:

Lloyd Blankfein, head of investment bank Goldman Sachs, used his first ever tweet to bash the Donald's choice:

Of course with all of this bad news, some people just had fun with it in their own way:

