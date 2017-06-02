Celebrities React To Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

It hasn't been an exactly warm reception over leaving the crucial climate pact.(Photo : Getty Images)

Onlookers everywhere are still reeling from President Doanld Trump's Thursday announcement that he would be withdrawing the United States from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

Noted figures from the areas of entertainment, politics and business have all taken to the web to share their criticisms and displeasure with the move in a variety of ways.

Former presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders did not mince words:

Advertisement

Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

Recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron issued his own challenge to "make our planet great again" and offered refuge to American climate and energy researchers:

Noted documentary filmmakers and climate change activists Michael Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio stressed the urgency of the situation at hand:

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stood by his word to step down from Trump business advisory boards in a very public way:

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Trump argued that the terms of the Paris Agreement were unfair to America, in particular American business, but the agreement was largely backed by business leaders. General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt wasn't having it:

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Lloyd Blankfein, head of investment bank Goldman Sachs, used his first ever tweet to bash the Donald's choice:

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Of course with all of this bad news, some people just had fun with it in their own way:

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017