Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 13, 2017 08:32 AM EDT
It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

The Golden State Warriors finally found redemption in the form of an NBA Finals trophy last night, after their 73-win season last year was ruined by a 3-1 Finals comeback by the Lebron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the highly-talked about signing of Oklahoma City rival Kevin Durant, the already-guaranteed Finals contender Warriors had a breeze through the postseason, only losing once to the Cavs in Game 4. The "3-1 Revenge Squad" didn't just have that lost on their mind and decided to teach Cleveland a message for ruining another perfect record by locking in taking advantage of sloppy play by the Cavs.

It was a valiant effort by Lebron and Kyrie Iriving, but Dub Nation eventually locked in for a 129-120 victory over the Cavs and most importantly, a long sought after ring for Kevin Durant. The NBA Finals MVP was met on the court by the Real MVP, his mom.

Tagsnba finals 2017, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, lebron james, mvp

