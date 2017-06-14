Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

London Fire: Fatalities Confirmed And More Than 50 Injured

Jun 14, 2017
Greenfell Tower

A huge fire engulfed a tower block in west London this Wednesday morning leaving more than 50 people injured and an unknown number of people dead. Police haven't confirmed the exact number.

Grenfell Tower, the 24-storey block, burned for more than 6 hours while 200 hundred firefighters battled to rescue residents from their flats.

Eye witnesses have told of residents screaming for help, building ropes from sheets and lean out windows.

Dany Cotton London fire commissioner confirmed there was a "number of fatalities', but an exact number could not yet be confirmed due to the size and complexity of the emergency.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown. A baby was caught by a member of the public after being dropped from the window on the 10th floor, a witness told The Guardian.

