London Fire: Fatalities Confirmed And More Than 50 Injured

A huge fire engulfed a tower block in west London this Wednesday morning leaving more than 50 people injured and an unknown number of people dead. Police haven't confirmed the exact number.

Grenfell Tower, the 24-storey block, burned for more than 6 hours while 200 hundred firefighters battled to rescue residents from their flats.

A resident sent me this video they took when they escaped the building around 1:30 am pic.twitter.com/WdNMQpa2Mv Advertisement — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) June 14, 2017

Eye witnesses have told of residents screaming for help, building ropes from sheets and lean out windows.

Dany Cotton London fire commissioner confirmed there was a "number of fatalities', but an exact number could not yet be confirmed due to the size and complexity of the emergency.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown. A baby was caught by a member of the public after being dropped from the window on the 10th floor, a witness told The Guardian.

A baby is "miraculously" caught after being thrown out of a 9th or 10th floor window of the burning #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/kEvTnOmh5Q… — Kunni GH (@minnin5000) June 14, 2017

Others were lucky enough to escape:

This man managed to escape from the 17th floor with his 68-year-old aunt. He told me how he got out #LatimerRoad pic.twitter.com/d4miXigfN3 — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) June 14, 2017