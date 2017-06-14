Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Deliberations on Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Continue

Jun 14, 2017
On the third day of deliberations, the jury responsible for determining the criminal case against comedian Bill Cosby moves forward with no clear verdict just yet in sight.

Mulling over the case for more than seventeen hours, the panel consisting of seven men and five women must decide whether or not Mr. Cosby, 79, is guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, 44, in a 2004 incident.

After numerous advances from Cosby, Constand alleges that the January 2004 encounter culminated in Mr. Cosby giving her three "herbal" pills during a dinner at his Pennsylvania home. According to Constand, Cosby stated that the pills were her "friends" and that they would help take the edge off. The prosecution is accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting Constand while she was incapacitated.

Cosby pled not guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault against Constand, one of dozens of sexual assault accusations, all of which Cosby has flat-out denied. In the only criminal case brought against him, Mr. Cosby has been the subject of a two-year media frenzy where nearly 60 women have claimed that the comedian sexually assaulted them.

During deliberations, the jury requested from the judge comments made by Cosby in a 2005 and 2006 deposition taken for a civil lawsuit, which was settled at a later date. Detailing his relationship with Constand, Cosby claimed that Benadryl was administered to the woman in order to help her relax and enjoy a consensual sexual encounter.

While the prosecution has labeled Cosby as a calculating sexual predator, the defense has countered with inconsistencies in Constand's testimony. If found guilty, Mr. Cosby will be convicted of three counts of aggravated assault, each charge carrying a maximum of ten years imprisonment. In addition, Cosby will have to register as a sex offender.

