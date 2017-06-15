Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Updated at 1:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 07:10 AM EDT
ESPN Documentary Soars

ESPN Documentary Soars(Photo : Getty Images)

Is finally here. "Best of Enemies" documentary premiered Tuesday night showing the momentous rivalry between the NBA's Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers and how it was one of the most contentious bouts in professional sports history

Tracing the acrimonious origin story back to the early 1980s, the latest installment in the popular ESPN documentary series enabled filmmaker, Jim Podhoretz, to follow the festering disdain between the two regional teams.

The battle eventually crystallizes into the well-known form of their respective leaders; Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

As poster children of one of the most hotly-contested rivalries in the NBA's history, Bird and Johnson served as the faces of that which the film powerfully observes as racial undertones inherent in the 1980s-American paradigm. That, which, on the surface, was a series of competitive stretches played out on the court, revealed an underlying racial and cultural struggle, which pit Hollywood's glamorous against America's working-class.

Broken up into a three-part series, the film mainly sheds light on the rivalry's polarizing effect on sports and fanbase culture at large. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, executive producer on the film and recurring 30-for-30 documentarian, Jonathan Hock, stated "The idea is that everybody chose a side between the Lakers and Celtics."

If the recently concluded NBA finals left you slightly unsatisfied, then I encourage you to watch the entire ESPN series. If anything, the film captures the thrilling sensation of watching two talented teams battle it out absent of the post-Internet, highlight-hungry filler and oozing with the allure of battle-of-wills competition, which seems to have been lost in professional basketball's recent years.

Tagsboston celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA, ESPN, ESPN 30 for 30, sports, basketball

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack

LeBron James Break MJ's Playoff Scoring Record

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Paulin Karine Diaz flatliners

It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)

Even if it wasn't close it was still heated.
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Roy Larner almost died fighting off the London attackers in a pub.

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics