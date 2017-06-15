Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 15, 2017

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

Jun 15, 2017
Demi Moore is a name we've all heard before, especially after some of her controversial headlines. Two nights ago, when she went on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she made news again. This time not for the movie she was promoting or who she was dating, but to spread awareness about just how bad stress can affect health.

While promoting her new movie Rough Night, Moore decided to open up not just about the movie, but about something personal as well.

"I sheared off my front teeth," admitted Moore, as Fallon brought out a photograph of the actress missing a front tooth. "I'd love to say it was skateboarding or really like something cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

Problem was than instead of raise awareness to the cause, she sent some men and women into panic mode, as many feared they would loose their teeth as well. However, although the fact is true and you could indeed loose a tooth from stress, it is not common. Moore has had dental issues in the past. In 2010 she went on the Ellen DeGeneres show and opened up about loosing a front tooth.

With a full on smile, the actress proceeded on with the interview and even talked about how her dauthers love seeing her without her teeth.

If you have bleeding gums or have been experiencing health problems due to stress, we encourage you to visit your dentist so a treatment plan can be devised according to your needs.

