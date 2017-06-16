Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, June 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:59 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Obama Might Have Revealed The Gender Of Beyonce's Twins

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 16, 2017 05:23 PM EDT
Queen Bey and King Carter definitely have the Secret Service guarding this information.

Queen Bey and King Carter definitely have the Secret Service guarding this information.(Photo : Getty Images)

President Obama might have revealed the gender of Beyonces incoming set of twins, in a video comemorating Jay-Z's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The former President and friend to the Brooklyn hip-hop icon delivered a short speech in a pre-recorded video before the ceremony, touching on their common backgrounds and their mutual devotion to their families.

VIDEO: Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

A standout moment in the video that was immediately latched onto by social media was when the President said that "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up."

Instead of taking the comment at face value that Jay-Z will simply have more on his hands with three children, users on Twitter found Obama's use of the word daughters to mean that Beyonce was in fact about to give birth to twin girls:

President Obama, almost sensing that people would hop on those words about Beyonce instead of Jay's award joked that "Let's face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are."

TagsPresident Barack Obama, jay z, beyonce, Twins, entertainment

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

"Canelo" Álvarez & Marc Anthony’s Ex Shannon De Lima Dating?

Colombian Model And TV Host Part Of Kidnapping Ring

Booty-Full Lineup in Futbol Themed Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

Latin Lives & Immigration

greenfell tower Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever

Here are some important tips that will help you stay calm, cool and collect every dollar saved when you buy those cheap flights.
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church
SNAP Undocumented Immigrant

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US
Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics