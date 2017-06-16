Obama Might Have Revealed The Gender Of Beyonce's Twins

Queen Bey and King Carter definitely have the Secret Service guarding this information.(Photo : Getty Images)

President Obama might have revealed the gender of Beyonces incoming set of twins, in a video comemorating Jay-Z's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The former President and friend to the Brooklyn hip-hop icon delivered a short speech in a pre-recorded video before the ceremony, touching on their common backgrounds and their mutual devotion to their families.

VIDEO: Obama Inducts Jay-Z Into Songwriters Hall of Fame



A standout moment in the video that was immediately latched onto by social media was when the President said that "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up."

Instead of taking the comment at face value that Jay-Z will simply have more on his hands with three children, users on Twitter found Obama's use of the word daughters to mean that Beyonce was in fact about to give birth to twin girls:

President Obama, almost sensing that people would hop on those words about Beyonce instead of Jay's award joked that "Let's face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are."