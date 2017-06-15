Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 15, 2017 | Updated at 11:17 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Colombian Model And TV Host Part Of Kidnapping Ring

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 04:32 PM EDT
She still made an effort to grab some attention in her mugshot.

She still made an effort to grab some attention in her mugshot.(Photo : Gaula Colombiana)

Paulin Karine Diaz, a swimsuit model and television presenter in Colombia was publicly shamed and arrested on charges of kidnapping in front of her television studios Tuesday.

As she walked into the offices of "Guía Magazín" within Channel 2 Studios in Cali, Colombia, members of the state's anti-kidnapping police were waiting for her. Officers recorded her and formally read a shaken and tearful Diaz her rights and delivered an arrest warrant on charges of kidnapping and blackmail.

It was revealed after years of investigation that Diaz gathered intelligence and distracted businessman Hugo López Moncayo and lawyer Milton Caro Villamil, on December 30, 2011, when both were in a nightclub in Cali.

Diaz and a male partner nicknamed "La Bruja" demanded the families of the victims pay a ransom of 3 billion Colombian pesos to release them. Both victims are still missing.

Two people in connection with the case have already been sentenced to over 20 years in jail. Higher ups at Channel 2 in Cali have issued a statement distancing their connection to her, stating that Diaz worked for free in exchange for exposure.

TagsCrime, weird news, colombia, Model, kidnapping, Paulin Karine Diaz

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Booty-Full Lineup in Futbol Themed Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017

London Tower Fire: Colombian girl is missing

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

Diego Luna Cheats Death In The "Flatliners" Remake Trailer

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

romper Salma Hayek news

The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution

We still don't know how Bigfoot fits into this.
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church
SNAP Undocumented Immigrant

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US
Girl studying

A Mother’s Rewrite of First Grader’s Sexist Homework Assignment Goes Viral
QPark Romper

Asian Man Walks 10 Hours in NYC Wearing Romper
One Love Manchester Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Emotional One Love Manchester Concert Receives Praise from Celebrities on Twitter
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics