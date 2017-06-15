Colombian Model And TV Host Part Of Kidnapping Ring

She still made an effort to grab some attention in her mugshot.(Photo : Gaula Colombiana)

Paulin Karine Diaz, a swimsuit model and television presenter in Colombia was publicly shamed and arrested on charges of kidnapping in front of her television studios Tuesday.

As she walked into the offices of "Guía Magazín" within Channel 2 Studios in Cali, Colombia, members of the state's anti-kidnapping police were waiting for her. Officers recorded her and formally read a shaken and tearful Diaz her rights and delivered an arrest warrant on charges of kidnapping and blackmail.

Advertisement

It was revealed after years of investigation that Diaz gathered intelligence and distracted businessman Hugo López Moncayo and lawyer Milton Caro Villamil, on December 30, 2011, when both were in a nightclub in Cali.

Diaz and a male partner nicknamed "La Bruja" demanded the families of the victims pay a ransom of 3 billion Colombian pesos to release them. Both victims are still missing.

Two people in connection with the case have already been sentenced to over 20 years in jail. Higher ups at Channel 2 in Cali have issued a statement distancing their connection to her, stating that Diaz worked for free in exchange for exposure.