Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, June 18, 2017 | Updated at 11:52 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Why is Robert Mueller Investigating President Donald Trump?

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 17, 2017 04:36 PM EDT
Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller(Photo : Getty Images)

It all began in May, when the Justice Department granted Robert Mueller, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), special counsel duties to review Russia's activities and intentions in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Wide consensus among the U.S. intelligence community asserts that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to undermine America's electoral process. In their January evaluation, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) assessed that Russian cyber operatives aimed to discredit former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The Washington Post reported this week that, in addition to the Russia probe, the special counsel is now determining whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice. The expansion of the original investigation occurred after the president fired Mueller's successor at the FBI, James Comey.

The White House states that an incompetent Comey was let go because he created turmoil and spawned low morale throughout the Bureau. The presumption, however, is that Mr. Comey's dismissal was due to official inquiries he was making about Trump's inner circle, namely, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and its ties with Russia.

As special counsel, Mr. Mueller will report to the Justice Department and determine whether or not crimes were committed. Additional aspects to his job entail following up on investigative leads and issuing warrants to conduct interviews with people of interest.

The president's legal team has attempted to throw Mr. Mueller's appointment as special counsel into question; arguing that Mr. Mueller's relationship with Mr. Comey compromises the former's ability to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation.

Watch the Washington Post's update on the Mueller investigations and Vox's timeline of the three Trump scandals involving Russia below.

TagsDonald Trump, FBI, united states, Russia, Hacking, 2016 presidential election

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

Trump Would Be Wrong to Reset U.S.-Cuba Policy

Trump Might Be Considering Firing The Guy In Charge Of The Russian Investigation

Trump Reacts To Comey Testimony The Only Way He Can

What Former FBI Director Comey Said To The Senate And What It Means For Trump

Latin Lives & Immigration

greenfell tower Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

box Paulin Karine Diaz

It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)

Even if it wasn't close it was still heated.
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Roy Larner almost died fighting off the London attackers in a pub.

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics