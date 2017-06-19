Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | Updated at 9:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mexico Caught Spying on Journalists and Activists' Smartphones

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 19, 2017 03:14 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Mexico continues to abuse and ignore the rights of its citizens.

Mexico continues to abuse and ignore the rights of its citizens.(Photo : Getty Images)

The Mexican government has been accused of abusing telecommunications software by spying on human rights and anti-corruption activists within its borders.

According to the New York Times, numerous federal agencies in Mexico have purchased Israeli-made phone spying technology on the condition that it be used to track violent non-state actors like terrorists or drug cartels. Instead, the Mexican government used the software to spy on its critics and journalists attempting to uncover corruption plaguing every level of their society.

The Israeli software, known as Pegasus, breaks into smartphones to monitor every detail of a person’s digital happenings: calls, texts, photos, emails, contacts and calendars. It can even use the microphone and camera on the phones for surveillance, turning anyone's smartphone into a personal GPS-mounted listening device.

Investigations by private forensic specialists and the Times concurred that these individuals had their devices hacked by outside influences. There is no definitive proof connecting the Mexican government to the Pegasus program, and it is to be expected that they will categorically deny these allegations, but Pegasus is only sold to govermental intelligence agencies around the world by Israel cyberarms firm NSO Group.

Messages sent to journalists and human rights lawyers meant to gain access to phones were misleading and personal. One targeted Carmen Aristegui, one of Mexico's most notable journalists, and her teenage son posing as a member of the United States Embassy in Mexico. Another victim was the wife of anti-corruption activist who was lead to believe her husband was unfaithful and the hidden Pegasus link contained the proof.

Journalists and other agents working for accountability in the extremely complicated nest of interests in the Mexican Drug War are frequent targets for extortion, kidnapping, and murder. More journalists were killed in Mexico last year than any other year this century and the intimidation does not appear to be slowing down at all.

This is an unprecedented governmental breach of civil rights in Mexico. Normally, as in most functioning democracies, a sitting judge must approve the warrant for any kind of wire-tapping or surveillance on someone suspected of aiding or committing a crime. It appears those constraints are being bypassed. What happens when those attempting to unveil the crimes and corruption are targeted?

TagsMexico, Human Rights, Cybersecurity, Journalism, Carmen Aristegui, Corruption, Surveillance, phone, Goverment

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

Trump Would Be Wrong to Reset U.S.-Cuba Policy

Colombian Model And TV Host Part Of Kidnapping Ring

Venezuela’s Children Are Starving: Here’s How You Can Help

US&World

philando castile torando

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

runner romper

Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead

In Brazil, a teenager is paying the price with a permanent humiliating tattoo scribbled on his forehead for allegedly stealing.
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Glowing Cotton Candy Is Disney's Brightest New Treat

People Are Losing It Over Disney's Glowing Cotton Candy
Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics