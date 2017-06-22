Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Shocking Gap Between Latin America’s Presidential Salaries And Workers Minimum Wage

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 11:45 AM EDT
Income Inequality throughout Latin America is Growing

Disconcerting data gathered by the BBC and El Universal newspaper shows a list of Latin American leaders accompanied by their annual earnings from the most paid to the least.

Based on official numbers provided from each country, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is the highest-paid, earning a monthly salary of $19,300.00.

Latin America's Presidential Monthly Salaries 2017 (Dollars)

Nicaragua: $3,193 (minimum wage depends on profession) 

Bolivia: $3,327 (vs $289 minimum wage)

Venezuela: $4,068  (vs $90 minimum wage)

Honduras: $4,159 (vs $240 minimum wage) 

Peru: $4,764 (vs $260 minimum wage)

El Salvador: $5,181 (vs 210 minimum wage)

Ecuador: $6,261 (vs 366 minimum wage) 

Panama: $7,000 (vs 416 minimum age)

Brazil: $8,480 (vs 136 minimum wage)

Paraguay: $8,587 (vs $342 minimum wage)

Costa Rica: $9,460 (minimum wage depends on proffesion)

Dominican Republic: $9,475 (vs $167 minimum wage)

Argentina: $10,863 (vs $500 minimum wage)

Mexico: $11,223 (vs $175 minimum wage)

Colombia: $11,300 (vs $246 minimum wage)

Uruguay: $11,634 (vs $433 minimum wage)

Chile: $14,890 (vs 398 minimum wage)

Guatemala: $19,300 (vs $323 minimum wage)

In addition to earning the lowest annual salary among his Latin American counterparts, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who is earning $3,193.00 a month, governs a nation that currently pays the lowest number of minimum wage to its citizens.

As these presidential figures represent a general sense of how the upper class is doing, the salaries do not translate to rest of the population.

President Morales, for instance, is making 49 times more money than Guatemalans working minimum-wage jobs are ($323).

Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto is making 84 times more than minimum-wage earning Mexicans, who are barely earning $134 a month.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Mexico pays the second lowest minimum wage in Latin America and the Caribbean, trailing only Nicaragua.

Although it does not entirely gauge social wellness, the average minimum wage does provide enough contextual information to indicate just what the living standard and quality of life for people in any given country might be.

Furthermore, the conversation then lends itself to the troubling fact that the economic divide between the rich and poor of Latin America has been steadily increasing.

