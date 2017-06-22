Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017 | Updated at 8:42 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Sega’s Classic Games Are Free on iPhone and Android

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 01:29 PM EDT
Sonic the Hedgehog and Other Classics Free on iPhone and Android Devices

Photo : Sega

We hope you have enough free time on your hands these next few days because you are going to need it.

Sega launched its new iOS app, Sega Forever, on Thursday, which will feature all of its retro video games.

Every single one of the company's classic Sega Genesis games will be available to iPhone and Android users for free. Yes, you read that right. Free.

Today's launch unveils five staples in Sega's catalogue, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II.

Moving forward on a bi-weekly basis, the company plans to make available the entirety of its video game library to customers over the next few months and years.

Company representatives stated "it will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games."

The app is now available for download on all iPhone and Android devices worldwide.

TagsVideo games, sega, Sonic the Hedgehog, iphone, android, Free Games

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

New Gameplay Footage Released For "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Android Nougat Update: Version 7.1.1 Released For Xperia X & XZ, Nokia 6, And Moto Z Play

US&World

who can enter to us sanctuary city

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

immmigrants post

This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Fans are preparing to set a Gunness World Record on July 6 celebrating the artist's birthday.
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics