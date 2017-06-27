Brazil’s President Michel Temer Charged Over Alleged Corruption

Brazil's top prosectutor, Rodrigo Janot, presented a well-detailed 64-page indictment confirming Michel Temer accepted millions of dollars in bribes. The accusations were made on Monday, June 26, 2017 and Janot firmly believes Temer should resign from his position.

While making his case before the Supreme Court, Janot stated that Temer deceived many Brazilian citizens and accepting illegal money has put the nation in great debt.

Under Brazilian Law, the lower Chamber of Deputies in Congress will determine if the case has merit to proceed with the indictment. Lawmakers for Temer's coalition have assured they have enough votes to prevent the case from going to trial. However, if two-thirds of the legislature votes to proceed with the trial, Temer will be suspended for more than 180 days. House speaker, Rodrigo Maia, a close friend of Temer, would preside as interim president.

During the investigation, Janot uncovered levels of corruption in recent years involving Temer and former allies who were later found guilty on corruption charges. Janot's decision to focus on the corruption charges may influence the Chamber of Deputies to hold Temer accountable for corruption before tackling additional allegations.

Temer's Attorney, Antonio Mariz, declined to comment on the charges. Mariz believes the president is innocent of any wrongdoing.