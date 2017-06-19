Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine In Her System At Time of Death

Legendary actress and screenwriter Carrie Fisher's autopsy was released Monday and it revealed that the actress had a potent mix of drugs in her system that could have contributed to her death.

In the report compiled by the Los Angeles County Coroner, medical officials performed a postmortem toxicology test on Fisher after the iconic “Star Wars” actress went into cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23.

The test found traces of cocaine, methadone, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or "molly") and opiates that would have been consumed in the last 72 hours before her fatal heart attack.

Her official cause of death is listed as sleep apnea with others factors. The test results also “suggests there was an exposure to heroin, but that the dose and time of exposure cannot be pinpointed... therefore we cannot establish the significance of heroin regarding the cause of death in this case.”

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, grand-daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds who died one day after Fisher, issued a statement to People Magazine on the revelations in her mother's autopsy.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”