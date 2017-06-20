My Best Friend's Wedding Turns 20 Today! 7 Quotes That Will Take You Back In Time

My Best Friend's Wedding turns 20 today. And if that doesn't make you feel old enough, just remember Julia Roberts was 29 at the time it premiered back in 1997.

For you to recall the storyline, Julianne Potter (Roberts), is a young successful woman who realizes after years she is in love with her best friend, Michael (Dermont Mulroney), exactly in the same week he becomes engaged to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). Julianne tries to sabotage the wedding plans but at the end "the world is just as it should be."

Here are some of the best quotes of this classic: