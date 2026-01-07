D4vd has become the subject of intense online scrutiny after fans noticed his apparent removal from Darkroom Records' public artist roster, prompting speculation that the label is distancing itself amid a widening criminal investigation.

The development, first flagged by online users this week, comes as Los Angeles prosecutors continue to examine evidence in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a case in which D4vd has not been formally charged.

While some fans interpret the roster change as a quiet label 'drop', industry observers caution that no official statement has been issued and that contractual obligations, if any, may remain intact.

The uncertainty has fuelled debate over whether this is a genuine severing of ties or a precautionary public-relations move.

What is clear is that his career, which just months ago was on a rapid upward trajectory, has been effectively frozen since Hernandez's decomposed body was discovered inside his impounded Tesla on 8 September 2025.

Redditors speculated on the implications of the label drop for his career, and discussed whether Darkroom Records, or Billie Eilish's label, is only distancing itself due to legal risk.

Was D4vd Dropped by Record Label?

Currently, there's no announcement from Darkroom Records confirming whether they have indeed dropped D4vd as an artist, only that promotion of his music has been halted following the investigation. His popular tracks, like the TikTok hit Romantic Homicide, had been removed from curated playlists, and all marketing campaigns were paused.

But Reddit users were quick to react with his missing name in the artists' roster, with one noting, 'Pretty hard to fulfil your contractual obligations from a prison cell. Can't tour when you're sitting in a steel cage waiting for your commissary order to come'.

Another commented on this by jokingly adding possible prison necessities: 'and some shoe laces or maybe a sturdy leather belt'.

Other users focused on the fact that his name as an artist had been removed. One wrote, 'Not seeing his name on this list anymore honestly brings me so much joy... I hope this means that things are moving forward behind the scenes'.

Users Think It's a Possible Contractual Obligation or PR

Despite the screenshot showing none of David Burke's artist name, multiple comments emphasised that the situation may be more nuanced.

One Redditor explained, 'Contractually, he owes them money and albums I'm sure. They're just keeping the brand and face card good with the headlines. Their money still will be coming in from what the momentum this case brings to his music'. Essentially, this means that even if the label publicly downplays or removes him from their roster, financial and legal rights tied to his music remain.

Others added that the 'drop' may be a PR strategy rather than a real termination. A user stated, 'retty sure it's just a PR move... the owner of Darkroom (along with Interscope) still following D4vd meaning, they are still in contact'. Fans interpret this as the label attempting to control public perception while maintaining business continuity, since one of their biggest artist is Eilish.

The discussion also touched on how record labels handle artist misconduct contractually. One comment noted, 'I've always wondered if his contract... included a 'morals clause'... reporting of eventual indictment was enough to trigger such a clause'.

A morals clause allows labels to terminate or penalise artists for behaviour deemed damaging to the company's reputation, often including criminal acts or public scandals.

This perspective helps explain why some fans are uncertain whether D4vd has truly been dropped. Labels may remove names from public lists to appear responsive while retaining rights and earnings from music already released.

Some fans can't help but speculate on how D4vd's association with the label could impact other artists: 'I wonder if Billie Eilish will break with Darkroom before this is all over... she's obviously Darkroom's cash cow.'

Where the Criminal Case Stands

As of January 2026, authorities are closer to seeking formal murder charges against D4vd in the death of Hernandez, but no public indictment or arrest has yet been made. Prosecutors in Los Angeles County are presenting evidence to a grand jury that now has the authority to decide whether to return an indictment.

Several witnesses have already testified, and legal sources say prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to pursue murder charges in connection with her death.

Reporting from multiple outlets indicates the panel hearing testimony is expected to act as an indicting grand jury, meaning it could vote to charge D4vd in the coming weeks.

D4vd has not been convicted of any crime and is presumed innocent. Authorities have not publicly detailed the evidence under review, and timelines for any charging decision remain unclear.

Originally published on IBTimes UK