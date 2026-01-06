The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organisation responsible for distributing federal funds to public media outlets across the United States, is officially shutting down after nearly six decades of operation. The decision has sparked widespread confusion, with many viewers asking whether PBS itself is also going off air.

The short answer: PBS is not shutting down. However, the dissolution of CPB represents one of the most significant structural changes to public broadcasting in modern US history.

What Is CPB and Why Is It Closing?

CPB was created in 1967 under the Public Broadcasting Act to act as a firewall between public media and political influence, distributing congressional funding to local public television and radio stations nationwide. Over the years, it became a central funding conduit for both PBS and NPR, particularly for smaller and rural stations.

In 2025, Congress passed a rescissions package that clawed back more than $1 billion (£757 million) in funding previously allocated to CPB through fiscal year 2027, following repeated claims by Republican lawmakers that public media exhibited political bias. After losing all federal support for the first time in its history, CPB's board voted to dissolve the organisation.

'Without the resources to fulfill its congressionally mandated responsibilities, maintaining the corporation as a nonfunctional entity would not serve the public interest,' CPB said in a statement announcing the decision

Is PBS Shutting Down?

Despite the closure of CPB, PBS itself will continue operating. PBS and its member stations receive funding from a mix of sources, including viewer donations, corporate underwriting, foundation grants and state or local support. Federal funding distributed through CPB accounts for roughly 15% of PBS' overall revenue on average, though that figure varies significantly by station.

National programming such as PBS NewsHour and children's shows will remain on air for now, but stations with fewer alternative revenue streams may face programming cuts, staff layoffs or reduced local coverage.

What About NPR and Local Stations?

NPR similarly relies on CPB funds indirectly, as many of its roughly 1,000 member stations receive a significant portion of their operating budgets through CPB grants. Rural and low-income regions are expected to be hit hardest, particularly stations that rely on federal support for music licensing, emergency alert systems and local journalism.

Some stations began downsizing as early as mid-2025 in anticipation of the funding cuts, while others reported short-term donation surges as listeners responded to the threat.

The Political Context Behind the Shutdown

The move to defund CPB followed years of political pressure from President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers, who argued that public media no longer justified taxpayer support. Both PBS and NPR have consistently denied accusations of partisan bias, and polling suggests broad public backing for federal funding of public broadcasting across party lines.

CPB officials framed the decision to dissolve as a protective measure, rather than allowing the organisation to remain vulnerable to further political interference.

What Happens Next for America's Public Media?

CPB will wind down operations in phases, with most staff roles ending by September 2025 and a small transition team remaining until January 2026 to handle compliance, final fund distributions and outstanding obligations.

Public media leaders have warned that the ripple effects will be felt unevenly across the country, potentially accelerating consolidation or forcing some stations to reduce local programming.

While CPB's closure marks the end of a foundational institution in American public media, it does not signal the immediate disappearance of PBS or NPR. Instead, it represents a fundamental shift in how public broadcasting is sustained — one that places greater pressure on local fundraising, philanthropy and alternative revenue models.

For audiences, public broadcasting will remain visible. For stations, however, the coming years may determine which parts of the system can adapt — and which may quietly fade.

Originally published on IBTimes UK