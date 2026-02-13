Prince Andrew's name has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual harassment and human trafficking case for many years. In 2019, the former Duke of York sat down for an interview with the BBC, where he denied the allegations and said that he was never involved in any of the women tied to Epstein. Andrew also denied claims that he abused Virginia Giuffre and said that he doesn't remember spending time with her.

Despite his denials, the public remain unconvinced. In fact, he was heavily criticised for some of the things that he said in the interview. Several individuals called the interview a car crash because it did not give Andrew's victims any closure. Other journalists also predicted at the time that Andrew's interview wasn't the end.

Andrew's 'Revolving Door' of Unnamed Women

Now, a former royal protection officer is sharing more details regarding Prince Andrew's wrongful deeds. According to Paul Page, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was teased about having a 'revolving door' because of the number of women that he invited to the Buckingham Palace. Even though royal protection officers are required to do their job diligently, they were unable to do so because of Andrew.

According to Page, Andrew did not provide the names of any of the women that he invited to Buckingham Palace. So, if any security concerns were raised, the officers would not be able to protect the royal family. Since Page and the other officers did not want to lose their jobs, they simply followed Andrew's directive and did not bother asking for his guests' names. After all, they knew the father of two would not give it to them anyway.

A So-Called Mrs Windsor

Page served as a royal protection officer for six years. In 2009, he was jailed for a property scam. Now, he said that he has decided to speak out against Andrew because the latter was a bully who abused his royal power. Page also said that Andrew wasn't very nice to the other palace staff.

Throughout the past couple of years, Prince Andrew has been linked to three women who also had ties to Epstein. Other than Giuffre, he also had dinner with a young Romanian model at Buckingham Palace. Epstein also introduced Andrew to a Russian model named Irina in 2010.

According to Page, there is a fourth woman linked to Andrew, and he referred to her as 'Mrs Windsor'. As of writing, no one knows who this woman is because she was only referred to by this nickname. Another source echoed Page's claims by saying that Andrew used to phone the duty office to inform them that Mrs Windsor would soon be arriving.

'This was always via one of the out-of-sight staff entrances. It was so frequent that they used to just roll their eyes and say "yes sir". It went on for years. The royal protection officers hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive,' the source said.

Now, Page wants Andrew to be investigated for his involvement with Epstein, and he is not alone. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown also wants the same thing done to one of the biggest scandals ever. Journalists and other personalities have also clamoured for the same thing and have urged the royal family to drop Andrew fully.

Originally published on IBTimes UK