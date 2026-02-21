Latina star Camila Cabello is once again using her global platform to speak out about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Cuba, sharing a personal and emotional message about the situation on the island and calling on her followers to help.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, the Cuban-born singer addressed what she described as heartbreaking conditions facing both Cubans on the island and immigrant communities in the United States who remain closely connected to events back home.

"There is so much going on here at home and so much I can say about the heartbreaking things the immigrant community is experiencing here in the US," Cabello wrote. "I also feel a personal responsibility to speak about what's happening in Cuba. I still have family on the island that we speak to and send medicine, food and clothes to."

Cabello went on to describe the country's ongoing political and economic collapse, writing that Cuba has endured "67 years of a failing dictatorship and an oppressive regime." According to her account, shortages of food and medicine have pushed people to desperate measures, including searching for food in trash heaps and relying on relatives abroad to ship basic medical supplies because even hospitals lack medication.

She also highlighted widespread power outages, water scarcity, and the risks faced by those who speak out against the government.

"The power is gone for so long that food spoils and water becomes scarce," she wrote. "When people have peacefully protested, they have disappeared or been put behind bars, some as young as 13 years old. This is a reality where a post online costs you your life."

Cabello said the lack of freedom and dignity has driven many Cubans to attempt dangerous sea crossings in makeshift boats, risking their lives in hopes of escaping the island.

"They are now in the midst of a profound humanitarian crisis," she added, urging fans to visit the link in her story to support Caritas Cuba. "If you're able to give, any donation makes a difference."

The singer closed the message by thanking her supporters and using the hashtag #SOSCuba.

There is so much going on here at home and so much I can say about the heartbreaking things the immigrant community is experiencing here in the US. I also feel a personal responsibility to speak about what’s happening in Cuba, I still have family on the island that we speak to… pic.twitter.com/hTQcdrgQpw — camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 20, 2026

Cabello's comments are consistent with her long public record on Cuban issues. Born in Havana in 1997, she left the island with her family at age 6 and eventually settled in Miami after immigrating to the United States. She has frequently spoken about her upbringing in a Cuban immigrant household and the lasting emotional ties her family maintains with relatives still living on the island.

During the historic July 11, 2021 protests in Cuba, Cabello was one of the most prominent Cuban American artists to publicly condemn the government's response. At the time, she expressed solidarity with demonstrators and denounced arrests, censorship and internet shutdowns. She has also criticized efforts to blame the protests solely on U.S. sanctions, arguing that decades of authoritarian rule and economic mismanagement are central to the crisis.

In multiple interviews, Cabello has described the Cuban exile experience as one marked by trauma, separation and survivor's guilt, noting that many families, including hers, continue to send medicine and supplies to relatives because of chronic shortages.

Her latest statement comes as Cuba faces one of the worst economic and humanitarian periods in its modern history, with inflation, blackouts and mass migration accelerating over the past two years. According to U.S. government data, record numbers of Cubans have attempted to enter the United States since 2022, often citing food insecurity and lack of political freedoms.

By once again speaking publicly, Cabello joins a growing number of Cuban diaspora figures who continue to draw international attention to conditions on the island, framing the crisis not as a distant political debate but as a lived reality affecting families on both sides of the Florida Straits.

Originally published on Latin Times