Identity is often anchored in place — and for Justin Trudeau, Montreal has always been more than a political constituency. It is home, heritage, and now potentially the setting for a new chapter in life alongside pop star Katy Perry.

But this is not simply a property story. It is about reinvention after public office, about how global figures reshape their private lives, and about what it means when an American chart-topper becomes increasingly visible in one of Canada's most culturally European cities. The purchase invites a broader question: is this merely a retreat, or the beginning of a cross-border domestic shift?

Reports first published by the Daily Mail reveal that the former Canadian prime minister has purchased a C$4.26 million (£2.5 million / $3.1 million) stone mansion in Montreal's affluent Outremont district—prompting speculation about whether Perry could be preparing for a more permanent connection to Canada.

A Return to Roots in Outremont

The nearly 100-year-old property spans approximately 4,965 square feet and sits on a 13,672-square-foot plot in the shadow of Mount Royal. According to Quebec land registry records cited by the Daily Mail, the deal was finalised this week after being listed at C$4.5 million.

The house includes seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a ballroom, an office, and gated outdoor grounds bordered by mature trees. Annual property taxes are estimated at just under C$38,000 (£22,000 / $28,000).

For Trudeau, the purchase signals a deliberate return to a neighbourhood he once represented politically. He served as Member of Parliament for the Papineau riding, which encompasses parts of Montreal, throughout his decade-long tenure as Canada's leader.

Montreal itself carries deep personal significance. The city's international airport is named after his father, Pierre Trudeau, and the family has longstanding ties to the largely Francophone cultural hub.

The new residence is less than a two-mile walk from Cormier House, the Art Deco mansion where his younger brother Alexandre lives — and where their father resided after retiring from politics in 1984.

Post-Prime Minister Life

Trudeau stepped down in March 2025 after 10 years in office. According to publicly reported figures, he earned C$406,200 (£238,000 / $299,000) in his final year as prime minister and will receive an annual pension of roughly C$141,000 once eligible, in addition to a retirement allowance at 67.

Since leaving office, he has reportedly commanded six-figure speaking fees through representation by The Harry Walker Agency in New York. In January, he appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss 'soft power' in geopolitics — with Perry in attendance — and last year spoke at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul.

Following his separation from Sophie Grégoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, Trudeau had been leasing a property in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park. Mortgage documents cited in US coverage indicate divorce proceedings are ongoing.

The Montreal purchase, however, marks the first significant permanent property move of his post-political life.

The speculation surrounding Perry's possible move stems less from official statements and more from visible proximity.

The couple was recently seen dining at Leméac, a well-known French bistro near the new property. According to an Instagram post by eyewitness Léa Streliski, Trudeau declined a photo request, reportedly saying they were 'having a private moment', though Perry signed an autograph for a young fan.

Their relationship first drew attention last July when they were photographed at Le Violon in Montreal and later outside the Ritz-Carlton on Sherbrooke Street. Trudeau was subsequently seen attending Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert in Ottawa.

By October, the pair were pictured together on a yacht off Santa Barbara, and they later made a public appearance in Japan, effectively confirming their relationship.

For observers, the symbolism is striking. Perry's public image has long been rooted in Californian pop spectacle. A deeper foothold in Montreal — with its European cadence and historic architecture — would mark a notable shift in tone.

Behind the Gates: Building a New Chapter in Stone

On-site activity suggests the property will undergo renovation. A general contractor from Modulor was reportedly seen at the house, and a large skip sat in the driveway earlier this week.

Trudeau secured a mortgage from the Bank of Montreal to finance the purchase. The previous owner, Nicolas Ruggieri — connected to Luxembourg-based Batipart Invest — had acquired the home in 2023 for C$5.425 million.

The financial outlay appears consistent with Trudeau's post-office earnings and asset portfolio. He also co-owns a chalet in the Laurentian Mountains with his brother through a numbered company.

So, Is Katy Perry Moving to Canada?

There is currently no formal confirmation that Perry intends to relocate permanently. She maintains professional commitments in the United States and internationally.

However, Montreal offers practical and symbolic advantages. It is a global city with strong creative credentials, direct routes to Europe, and a cosmopolitan arts scene. For Trudeau, it represents continuity. For Perry, it could represent reinvention.

Whether this becomes a full relocation or simply a shared base remains unclear. Yet the purchase itself signals stability, discretion, and rootedness — qualities that contrast sharply with the glare of political office and arena tours.

For Trudeau, it is a homecoming.

For Perry, it may yet become a new stage.

