For Dafne Keen, Latino representation is no longer a side conversation in entertainment, it is the moment itself. Whether on screen, like in her new movie Whistle, or on the world's biggest stages, she sees a cultural shift happening in real time, one that feels overdue and deeply personal.

"I get so emotional seeing Latin music finally being recognized just as music," Keen said to The Latin Times, referencing Bad Bunny and his presence on global platforms like the Super Bowl. "Not as 'music in Spanish.' Just music."

Though Keen is Spanish rather than Latina, she speaks about the rise of Hispanic and Latin artists with pride and familiarity. "I grew up with all of this music," she said. "Reggaetón, salsa, bachata, cumbia, it's always been there. It brings audiences, it moves people, and for so long it wasn't given the space it deserved."

That same idea of visibility, of being present without explanation, runs through Whistle, the new horror film that marks Keen's first full lead in the genre. Directed by Corin Hardy, the movie follows a group of teenagers haunted by a cursed ancient whistle, but its emotional core lies in grief, addiction and connection.

Keen plays Chrysanthemum, a young woman navigating loss while trying to stay sober. It was crucial for her that the character never felt exaggerated or simplified. "She's going through a lot," Keen explained. "Grief, addiction, trying to survive emotionally. It was really important to me to portray her with detail, not like a caricature."

Rather than judging the character, Keen approached her from a place of empathy. "A lot of the work was about understanding her love for Ellie, and how she sees the world around her," she said. "She's very sensitive. She's trying to toughen up, but she can't. At the end of the day, she's a heart on the outside."

That sensitivity is what gives Whistle its emotional weight. While the film delivers scares and tension, Keen's performance is built on quiet moments and micro-expressions that reveal what fear looks like when it's internal. "Your mind knows it's not real," she said of horror filmmaking, "but your body doesn't. Your body really believes it."

Ironically, Keen admitted she used to hate horror movies altogether. "I was that person who would leave the room at sleepovers," she laughed. "I was like, 'I'm not enjoying this.'" That changed after working on Whistle. "Now I'm completely in love with the genre."

Part of that transformation came from the environment Hardy created on set. "He's incredibly caring," Keen said. "He made sure we were all comfortable and happy. He really invested time in us becoming friends." The cast and crew regularly shared dinners, went to escape rooms and even to the movies together. Hardy's attention extended beyond the camera. "He was focused on everything, the performances, the story, the details."

The experience was personal in more ways than one. Keen turned 19 during filming, and Hardy made sure it didn't go unnoticed. "He bought me a cake and helped me celebrate," she said. "He's very tender and very talented."

That sense of care mirrors what Keen believes horror films can offer audiences, especially when watched together. She jokingly calls horror movies "Valentine's Day films," a belief she defends sincerely. "I think it's actually very romantic," she said. "You learn a lot about the person you're with. Their reactions. Whether they're sensitive."

For her, the ideal partner in a horror movie isn't fearless, just emotionally present. "I want someone who gets a little scared," she said. "Someone in touch with their emotions. And someone who grabs my hand without me having to ask." Respect matters too. "Don't make fun of someone for covering their face. Help them."

That idea of vulnerability, whether in love, fear or representation, defines Keen's current moment. Recently turning 21, she celebrated quietly, cooking dinner for friends at home. "I don't like things being about me," she admitted. "It stresses me out."

Yet on screen, she commands attention with precision and emotional honesty, moving seamlessly from blockbuster franchises to intimate genre work. Whether audiences recognize her first as Laura from Logan or Jackie from Star Wars, Whistle signals something new. A performance rooted not in power, but in feeling.

"If someone sees themselves in this film," Keen said, "in how they grieve, how they love, how they're scared, then we've done something meaningful."

Whistle may make audiences scream, but for Keen, its real impact lies in what it allows people to recognize, both in others and in themselves.

Originally published on Latin Times