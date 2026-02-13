Bad Bunny and his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, are sparking rumours that they could have got back together. The two A-listers were spotted having dinner in Argentina just before Valentine's Day. Berlingeri was also spotted at the Super Bowl, where Bad Bunny performed.

The two were in an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, but they finally called it quits in 2022. A year later, Bad Bunny was linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner. Even though their relationship was short-lived, they stayed friends. In fact, Jenner also witnessed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last week. Here are 10 photos of Berlingeri that would help shed light on what she loves to do and what her interests are.

Beach Babe

Berlingeri has 98 posts on Instagram alone and more than half of her pictures show her either spending time at the beach or giving her 2.4 million followers a glimpse of the beautiful beaches she has visited.

Sunset Obsessed

As someone who loves spending time at the beach, it seems that Berlingeri also has a penchant for stunning sunsets. Several of her photos feature the sun setting whilst she is at the beach.

Travel Enthusiast

The 32-year-old also happens to be a travel enthusiast. Her Instagram account features pictures from her recent trips. Two years ago, she travelled to Kyoto, Japan and enjoyed a glass of sake. Whilst there, she visited the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and tried some Japanese cuisines.

A True Stunner

Berlingeri also works as a model, so posing in front of the camera is not difficult for her. In fact, a lot of her pictures look like they are professionally taken simply because she knows her angles and can flaunt them.

Brand Entrepreneur

Bad Bunny's rumoured girlfriend is also a successful brand entrepreneur. She owns the jewellery brand Diciembreveintinueve, translated as December 29 in English. Berlingeri created an Instagram account for her jewellery brand, and it currently has over 200,000 followers. Every now and then, she also promotes her jewellery on her personal account.

Dog Lover

@gabriela.berlingeri De más está decir que llore haciendo este video jajajaja 😭😭🖤🖤 la extraño todos los días pero se que es feliz en su forever home <3 ♬ original sound - 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️

Berlingeri also has a TikTok account with over 220,000 followers and 1 million likes. She recently posted a video of a dog that found its forever home and said that seeing the mutt made her emotional. This proves that the stunner is also a dog lover. She has also uploaded photos of the same dog on her various social media accounts.

Drinks and Night Outs

Just like most people her age, Berlingeri also enjoys getting a drink or two with her closest friends. On X, she posted a photo of the drinks that she shared with her pals. The snap was uploaded just before Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance and after the artist won his first Grammy for Album of the Year.

Fashionista at Heart

Berlingeri also enjoys sharing her OOTDs to her followers. She regularly uploads her outfits on X, and it's evident that she looks good in everything she wears. Other than her beach outfits, she has also shared snaps wearing formal and casual wear.

Proud of Her Roots

Berlingeri is from Puerto Rico, and she's proud of her roots. Last year, she uploaded a photo of her country's flag and even posed with her friends whilst celebrating Dia de Reyes or Three Kings Day.

A Family Woman

happy mother’s day to all mommy’s 💐 pic.twitter.com/qxifAg8kqH — gabriela (@gabs_berlingeri) May 12, 2024

Every now and then, Berlingeri also shares throwback photos with her family. In 2024, she commemorated Mother's Day by uploading an old photo of her younger self with her mum.

Originally published on IBTimes UK