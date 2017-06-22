Our 2017 Latin Summer Playlist is Here!

In case you didn't realize it, "Despacito" is kind of a big deal. The Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee track featuring Justin Bieber has sat at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart for 22 weeks and counting.

While it merits all the praise and attention it's currently enjoying, you might be slightly annoyed by the song's unforgiving ubiquity.

So, if you feel like listening to jams like "Despacito" without actually having to hear "Despacito," check out our Latin Summer Playlist below.

1. Shakira feat. Maluma - "Chantaje"

2. Maluma - "Felices los 4"

3. Wisin feat. Ozuna - "Escápate conmigo"

4. Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Buen & Zion y Lennox - "Súbeme la radio"

5. Nicky Jam - "El amarte"

6. Ozuna - "Dile que tú me quieres"

7. Daddy Yankee feat. Ozuna - "La rompe corazones"

8. CNCO - "Reggaetón lento"

9. Carlos Vives feat. Shakira - "La bicicleta"

10. Play-N-Skillz - "Si una vez"

Although the following tracks are before 2017, they're good enough to make the list and guarantee to keep the good vibes going.

11. Gente de Zona feat. Marc Anthony - "La gozadera"

12. Don Omar feat. Lucenzo - "Danza kuduro"

13. Carlos Vives - "Volví a nacer"

14. Romeo Santos feat. Marc Anthony - "Yo también"

15. Romeo Santos feat. Drake - "Odio"