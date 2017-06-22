Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

New Healthcare Bill Aims To Reduce Medicaid And Defund Planned Parenthood

First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 12:03 PM EDT
The fiercely-guarded healthcare bill proposed by Republican Senators was finally revealed on Thursday.

With a vote to either pass or shoot down the proposal rapidly approaching (July 4th), the key piece of Senate GOP legislation will be picked apart by congressional leaders over the next few days.

Essentially overhauling the Affordable Care Act, insiders with an early draft of the bill determined that its biggest cuts aim to reduce Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood for one year, and terminate taxes on the wealthiest insurance providers.

One aspect the new plan does intend to carry over from its predecessor, Obamacare, is the structural help given to individuals paying for single coverage through a key subsidies program.

Without revealing details to Iowans at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, President Donald Trump played it close to the chest, stating "I hope we are going to surprise with a really good plan." The president went on to say, "You know I've been talking about a plan with heart. I said add money to it. A plan with heart, but Obamacare is dead."


In order to get his proposal to pass, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will only need 50 "yay" votes, which means he can only afford to lose two, possibly more moderate-leaning Republicans.

