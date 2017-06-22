Texas “Killer Nurse” Could Have Killed As Many As 60 Children

The number of deaths, convictions, and indictments associated with one former Texas nurse is as dizzying as it is troubling. On Wednesday, a Texas grand jury served the infamous "Killer Nurse" with a second murder indictment.

Prosecutors trying the case against Genene Jones, 66, argue that the former pediatric nurse could personally be responsible for murdering as many as 60 children.

Nico LaHood, the Bexar County District Attorney, issued a statement at a news conference. "I believe Genene Jones is an evil woman. I think her conscience is seared. I don't think she looks at the world the way we do."

Jones has been sitting behind bars in a Gatesville, Texas prison where she is serving a 99-year sentence for the murder of 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan. Later that same year, Jones was convicted of attempted homicide of a 4-week-old baby.

Working at San Antonio's Bexar County Hospital and at a private practice during the 1980s, Jones is accused of injecting her victims with a powerful muscle relaxant, which, if administered improperly to young children, can lead to dead.

Representatives of the Bexar County District Attorney's office believe in the possibility of Jones' conviction in other pending cases. During, or shortly after, her shifts as a working nurse, Jones is accused of killing children who seemingly died of unexplained seizures and other complications.

Prior to her expected 2018 release, Jones will be extradited to Bexar County to await trial for the impending charges.

On the latest indictment, the grand jury sitting on the case recommended to the judge that Jones' bond be set at $1 million.