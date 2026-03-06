Netizens Claim ‘Something Strange’ About Nancy Guthrie Case After Savannah's Emotional NBC Visit

Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's Today studio in New York on Thursday, 5 March, her first appearance on the show since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported kidnapped from her Tucson home in Arizona last month, a case that has prompted some netizens to claim there is 'something strange' about the circumstances.

Back in Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center, Guthrie walked into a place that functions as both workplace and public stage. Colleagues including Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager gathered around her in a small, off-air reunion that quickly made its way into broadcasts and social clips.

Guthrie, 54, thanked the Today team for what she described as their love and practical support since she left the show in late January. 'I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me,' she told them. 'And I don't know what version of me that will be, but it will be.' She added that she was 'holding onto my faith,' invoking a line she attributed to her mother; 'Where else would I go?'

Savannah Guthrie returns to the Today studio to see her colleagues. pic.twitter.com/Sm20XpV8IU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 5, 2026

Hoda Kotb, who departed Today in January 2025 but returned temporarily to cover Guthrie's absence, was photographed embracing her former co-anchor and kissing her on the cheek. That image alone would have been enough to set off social media's grief detectives, but the prayers, tears and religious language gave them more to chew on.

Guthrie made clear she intends to return to Today on a more permanent basis, though she did not commit to a date. 'I have every intention of coming back. I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to,' she said. 'You're my family. And I would like to try.'

Later, during the programme's fourth hour, Sheinelle Jones described how Guthrie had 'talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew,' while Jenna Bush Hager said she was simply 'proud' of her friend and 'rooting' for her. It was unabashedly sentimental, in a way that American morning television usually is.

Online Theories Swirl Around Nancy Guthrie Case

Outside the studio bubble, however, Guthrie's emotional NBC visit fed a parallel conversation. Clips of the reunion attracted praise and scepticism in equal measure, with some netizens arguing there was 'something strange' about the broadcast and about the Nancy Guthrie case itself.

'There is still something strange about this whole situation,' one social media user wrote, adding, 'My opinion, there is more to the story that we're not being told.' Another dismissed the on-air emotion as 'drama queens.' In a darker turn, one commenter alluded to what they called a 'pretend kidnapping game' Guthrie and her sister Annie allegedly played with a cousin in the past.

Savannah Guthrie's Grief And The Netizen Backlash

In a video statement last week, Savannah Guthrie said the family had begun to accept that Nancy might 'already be gone.' She spoke in explicitly religious terms of her mother having 'gone home to the Lord that she loves' and 'dancing in Heaven' with her own parents, her son Pierce and her husband. 'And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is,' she said. 'We need her to come home.'

For many viewers, this rawness undercut the online cynicism. 'She looks broken. I feel so sad for her,' one supporter wrote. Another commented that Guthrie 'probably needed to see her peops and get some hugs,' while one user argued that 'her mother would want her children's lives to go on.'

Others folded Guthrie's grief into wider internet wars. Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, who has herself been accused online of faking grief, was dragged into the comments. 'Erika Kirk – Take notes. This is what real sadness and crying looks like!' one post read, as if one woman's pain could be scored against another's.

One commenter ventured, 'Truly, I believe a person in the family knows everything that went down,' hinting at the sort of suspicion that inevitably grows when a case remains unsolved and the available facts are fragmentary. As of now, there is no public evidence to support that claim. Nothing in the official record confirms any family involvement, and until investigators say more, such theories are just that; theories.

What is clear is that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has slipped beyond a local police bulletin into the churn of online culture, where every tear, every prayer and every studio hug is dissected for hidden meaning. For a daughter trying to keep working while waiting for news that may never come, that may be one of the cruellest side-effects of a case that is still, in the most basic sense, unresolved.

Originally published on IBTimes UK