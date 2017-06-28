Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 11:02 AM EDT
In recent months, LaVar Ball has come into the spotlight as the loud and proud father of the more low-key former college prospect and now Los Angeles Laker, Lonzo Ball.

It comes as no surprise that LaVar and his two sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, would make their first WWE appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw in none other than the Lakers-stronghold Staples Center.

Yet, if you weren't aware of the Ball Family's Raw premiere, you would be hard-pressed to guess if whether this was LaVar's first time on the microphone working up the WWE crowd.

Having a personal taste for over-the-top theatrics, LaVar is no stranger to engaging in loud and wild antics on other platforms.

Those antics were taken to an entirely new level, though, when WWE superstar The Miz came face-to-face with the proud dad in the ring during the former's "Miz TV" segment, a regular set that usually features guests weathering insults from The Miz himself.

Feeling slighted after the heated argument prompted The Miz to remove his shirt, LaVar instantly began to take off his own and challenge the pro wrestler.

Before the two would, presumably, come to blows, the bit was timely interrupted by Dean Ambrose, who has had an ongoing feud with The Miz.

With the level of entertainment and controversy he seemingly loves to stir up, you can bet the WWE will be having LaVar and Co. back sooner than later.

