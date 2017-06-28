Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Avatar Sequels Will Be in Glasses-Free 3-D

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 02:33 PM EDT
The box-office Hollywood smash hit, Avatar, ushered in a new kind of movie-going experience where audiences were transported by the film's storyline as well as its technological format.

Released in December 2009, the James Cameron-helmed blockbuster spawned the 3-D decade where scores of copycats forced viewers to sport those annoying plastic spectacles to watch movies whose only concern was cashing in on the whole novelty craze.

We're looking right at you, The Last Airbender.

But now, Cameron and company are moving forward with plans to produce the long-awaited Avatar sequels and establishing what is bound to be another ground-breaking stepping stone in the history of American cinema.

Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment production company has signed a five-year contract with Christie Digital to supply their RGB projection systems for the sequels.

The A.V. Club reports that the technology "provides massively bright and crisp images at a high frame rate."

In other words, the naked eye will be able to perceive three-dimensional pictures without the aid of those 3-D glasses.

Cameron has made his ambitions to create a glasses-free 3-D experience public. During his honorary membership into the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, Cameron said, "I'm still very bullish on 3-D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen - with no glasses."

Here's hoping that the next James-Cameron-wannabes make movies that are just as awesome as the technology presenting them.

You can find an example of the sort of RGB projection system that will be used for the film below.

