In Texas Hundreds Of Underage Migrants Moved From “Inhumane” Detention Facility

After an article published June 21 by the Associated Press exposed the "inhumane conditions" in a particular migrant detention center for children, the U.S. government transferred 270 migrants from that remote border station in Texas yesterday.

The original report described how the center neglected the medical needs of over 300 detainees, as well as how the underage migrants lived in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions and were poorly fed by border authorities. Around 30 minors remain at the facility located in Clint, Texas, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The children will come into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHH) today.

