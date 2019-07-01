With The Help Of Nuns And A Lawyer, A Paraguayan Indigenous Group Wins Back Their Ancestral Territory

ASUNCIÓN, PARAGUAY - In early May, the Jejyty Miri Indigenous community in Paraguay received the good news they'd been waiting for. After three years of struggle over their 500-hectare territory near the town of Italy in the department of Alto Paraná, they won the right to return to the land they claim as their ancestral territory.

"After going through so many difficulties, hearing this decision makes us very happy," Marciana Araujo, a member of the community, said. "It's incredibly important. It means we have the possibility of going back."

