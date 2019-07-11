Shocking Photo Of Drowned Migrants Sparks Global Outrage

U.S.-MEXICO BORDER: A photo of a drowned Salvadoran man and his 23-month-old infant has sparked global condemnation and anguish.

Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Valeria, both Salvadoran nationals, were carried away by the Rio Grande's strong current and drowned while trying to cross into the United States near the border between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas. Pope Francis said that he was "profoundly saddened and praying" for all migrants trying to cross the border, while UNICEF's Executive Director Henrietta Ford called it a "searing image."

Full Article