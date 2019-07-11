Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Cuba Legalizes Production Of Independent Film

Jul 11, 2019
Cuba Legalizes Production Of Independent Film

CUBA: As of August, Cuban independent filmmakers will be allowed to legally produce their work. Decree 373 recognizes the "working status of cinematographic and audiovisual creators" and establishes a national fund for Cuban cinema. The film distribution will remain under the state's control.

Restrictions on independent cinema began to loosen in the 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, but censorship remained an issue for filmmakers. Artists of all kinds in Cuba have faced censorship and limits on their freedom of expression. Decree 349, for example, which went into effect in December, prohibits artists from performing in public or private spaces without approval from the Ministry of Culture.

