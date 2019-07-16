Sean Paul: 'Language barrier' a problem for dancehall artists

Sean Paul says a "language barrier" is one of the reasons dancehall artists fail to make it big in the UK and the US. He believes it's hard for some people to understand "hardcore patois" - which is a mixture of several languages, including English, spoken in Jamaica.

But he says dancehall has set a trend - big acts like Justin Bieber and Drake have been influenced by its sound. "One day we are going to get people logging on back to what we do," Sean Paul tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

To fans of dancehall, Sean Paul will always be known for his hardcore tunes such as Get Busy, Temperature and Gimme The Light from the early 2000s.

